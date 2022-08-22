Broadleaf Partners LLC Invests $4.22 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 173.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.