Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,211 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. United Rentals comprises about 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average is $303.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

