Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$127.44

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at C$108.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$116.88.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

