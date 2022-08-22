Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$3.57

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.40.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

