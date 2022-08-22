Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $17.92

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

