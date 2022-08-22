Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $72.49

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $438,508,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

