Brokerages Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target at 7.59

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMRT. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.06. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.22 and a one year high of 15.14. The firm has a market cap of $723.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.41.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

