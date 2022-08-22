Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.2% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
