Bruce Keyt Sells 8,700 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.50. 158,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

