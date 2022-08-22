Bruce McFadzean Acquires 78,950 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 78,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.00 ($20,979.72).
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 99.45 and a quick ratio of 99.12.
About Argosy Minerals
