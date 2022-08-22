Bruce McFadzean Acquires 78,950 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 78,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.00 ($20,979.72).

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 99.45 and a quick ratio of 99.12.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

About Argosy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.