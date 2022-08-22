BullPerks (BLP) Price Tops $0.0379

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, BullPerks has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $170,675.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00784209 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BullPerks Coin Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,152,441 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
