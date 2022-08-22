bZx Protocol (BZRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,215.00

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $67.28 million and $23,215.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

BZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,503,620 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

