Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,201 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 628,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,275. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

