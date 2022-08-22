Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $721.37 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and $721.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00106732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00254983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00030993 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

