Cardinal Health (CAH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $59.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.

8/15/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $67.00.

8/12/2022 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00.

7/14/2022 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

