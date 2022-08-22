CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

