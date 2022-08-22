Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Cat Token (CAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $965,991.96 and $935.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00267757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.