Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FUN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.66. 218,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.