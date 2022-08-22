Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Position Cut by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.17% of Celcuity worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,779. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

