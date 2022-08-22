Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 165 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 93.94 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.46. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.77%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

