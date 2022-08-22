Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

