Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.44.
Centamin Company Profile
