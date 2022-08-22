Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 201,649 shares.The stock last traded at $37.44 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

