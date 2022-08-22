Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 5,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.