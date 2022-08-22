Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.55

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $168.25, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.