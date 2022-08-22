Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $117.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

