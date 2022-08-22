Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.33, but opened at $98.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 13,440 shares.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

