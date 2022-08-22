Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $1.19

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $102,994.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081425 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.