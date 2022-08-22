CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 203,256 shares.The stock last traded at $33.16 and had previously closed at $35.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.