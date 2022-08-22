Cindicator Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

