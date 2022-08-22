Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Cinemark worth $62,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

CNK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 27,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,837. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

