Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 730,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 260,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 301,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,349,156. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

