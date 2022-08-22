Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

