Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 23rd. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLINU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLINU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.