Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 8,268 Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FINMU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

