Clear Street LLC Buys New Shares in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

