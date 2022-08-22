Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 5,359 Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $9,707,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $4,080,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 0.1 %

FEXDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.