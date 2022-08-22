Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 9,924 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $15,170,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of APTMU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

