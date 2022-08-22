Clear Street LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 912.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,271,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

