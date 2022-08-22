Clear Street LLC Increases Holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Big Sky Growth Partners stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

