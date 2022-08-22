Clear Street LLC Increases Stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 912.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,271,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAQC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.72. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,452. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.