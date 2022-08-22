Clear Street LLC Invests $51,000 in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

