Clear Street LLC Invests $55,000 in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,090,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU remained flat at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

