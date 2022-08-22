Clear Street LLC Invests $68,000 in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,819. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

