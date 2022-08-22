Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARTEU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

