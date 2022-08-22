Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. DUET Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DUETU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

