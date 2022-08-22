Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRECU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,048,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,866,000.

NASDAQ:CRECU remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

