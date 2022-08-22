Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JMACU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

