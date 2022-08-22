Clear Street LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRECU remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

