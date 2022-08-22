Clear Street LLC Takes $68,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

SVF Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.29.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

