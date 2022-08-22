Clear Street LLC Takes $93,000 Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,127,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZINGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.